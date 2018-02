Feb 26 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR500,000,000 2% NOTES DUE 2021 TO TENDER SUCH NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH

* ‍AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 40.6 MILLION OF NOTES WAS VALIDLY TENDERED FOR PURCHASE IN OFFER​

* ‍FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF OFFER, 27.76% OF NOTES WILL REMAIN OUTSTANDING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)