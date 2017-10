Oct 19 (Reuters) - Grand-flo Bhd

* Unit to dispose 80 percent stake in KPSB for 700,000 RGT ‍​

* Net loss of about 1.24 million RGT expected from proposed disposal to affect group’s earnings for FY ending Dec. 31, 2017

