Nov 22 (Reuters) - Grande Holdings Ltd

* ‍HY profit attributable to shareholders of company HK$48.0 million versus HK$2.67 billion ​

* ‍HY revenue HK$81 million versus HK$123​ million a year ago

* Does not expect any significant improvement in group's operating profit in second half