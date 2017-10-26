FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Grande West secures $20 million credit facility

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Grande West Transportation Group Inc

* Grande West secures $20 million credit facility

* Grande West - ‍Royal Bank of Canada is providing revolving credit loan for up to C$20 million prime rate loans, US base rate loans, letters of credit, guarantee​

* Grande West Transportation Group - ‍credit facility will be used to refinance certain outstanding indebtedness, ongoing working capital requirements​

* Grande West Transportation Group Inc - ‍ credit facility will also be used to retires company’s current $4.3 million USD credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

