BRIEF-GrandVision Prelim. FY Revenue Growth Was 5.6% At Constant Exchange Rates

Jan 24 (Reuters) - GRANDVISION:

* REG-GRANDVISION REPORTS PRELIMINARY REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES OF 8.1% IN 4Q17 AND 5.6% IN FY17

* REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES WAS 5.6% FOR FULL YEAR 2017 WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3.5%.

* EXPECTS SLOWER BUT STILL POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH IN Q4 DESPITE ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT ON REVENUE​

* IN ‍TOTAL, MORE THAN 250 STORES WERE ADDED DURING 2017​

* FY COMPARABLE STORE GROWTH, REACHED 1.8% AND WAS 2.3% WHEN ADJUSTED FOR EFFECT OF FEWER SELLING DAYS IN 2017

* ‍IN Q4, REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES WAS 8.1%​

* IS EXPECTING SLOWER BUT STILL POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH IN THE FOURTH QUARTER ‍​

* ADJUSTED. EBITDA GROWTH IN Q4 EXPECTED DESPITE ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT ON REVENUE‍​