BRIEF-Grandvision Q2 comparable growth 0.7 percent versus 1.85 percent in Reuters poll

Aug 1 (Reuters) - GRANDVISION:

* H1 REVENUE GREW BY 4.4% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES WITH ALL SEGMENTS CONTRIBUTING TO THIS GROWTH

* H1 ADJUSTED. EBITDA (I.E. EBITDA BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS) INCREASED BY 3.4% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* H1 ADJUSTED. EBITDA MARGIN DECLINE OF 27 BPS TO 16.0%

* Q2 COMPARABLE GROWTH 0.7 PERCENT VERSUS 1.85 PERCENT IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 REUTERS POLL: COMPARABLE GROWTH OF 1.85 PERCENT; REVENUE OF EUR 897 MILLION; ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 155 MILLION

* REG-GRANDVISION REPORTS HY17 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4.4% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND COMPARABLE GROWTH OF 2.4%

* GRANDVISION - ‍EXPECTS AN IMPROVED REVENUE, ADJUSTED. EBITDA AND COMPARABLE GROWTH PERFORMANCE IN 3Q17​

* 2Q17 REVENUE, COMPARABLE GROWTH AND ADJUSTED. EBITDA IMPACTED BY TIMING OF EASTER, AS ANTICIPATED

* H1 NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS EUR 114 MILLION VERSUS EUR 117 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NUMBER OF STORES AT END OF H1 6,631 VERSUS 6,211 AT END OF H1 2016

* NET DEBT WAS €755 MILLION AT THE END OF JUNE 2017, COMPARED TO €750 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2016.

* IN THE UK , THE ACQUISITION OF 209 TESCO OPTICAL STORES IS ON TRACK TO CLOSE DURING 4Q17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)