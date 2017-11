Oct 31 (Reuters) - GRANDVISION:

* REPORTS THIRD QUARTER REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.3% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND COMPARABLE GROWTH OF 3.1%‍​

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 858‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 825 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 146 MILLION VERSUS EUR 139 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE 4Q17 RELATIVE PERFORMANCE WILL BE IMPACTED BY FEWER SELLING DAYS COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR RELATED TO THE TIMING OF THE 2017 CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS‍​ ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)