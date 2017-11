Nov 7 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

* Granite announces 2017 third quarter results and increases distribution

* Q3 revenue C$55.3 million versus C$56.3 million

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share C$0.85

* Q3 FFO per share C$0.86

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍granite will increase its targeted annualized distribution by 4.6% to $2.72 ($0.227 per month) per stapled unit​