BRIEF-Granite Oil Corp reports qtrly loss per share $0.09
#Regulatory News
November 10, 2017 / 5:03 AM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Granite Oil Corp reports qtrly loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Granite Oil Corp

* Granite Oil Corp reports third quarter 2017 results and provides corporate update

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.18‍​

* Qtrly ‍loss per share - diluted $0.09​

* ‍Qtrly oil and natural gas revenues $12.7 million versus. $11.6 million ​

* ‍FY capital expenditures (net of expected dispositions) is anticipated to be $16.3 million, a 25% reduction from 2016​

* Expects annual 2018 cash flow of about $27 million​

* Granite Oil -‍2017 production is expected to be below targeted volumes, totaling about 2750 boe/d, with Q4 oil production averaging about 2350 bbls/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
