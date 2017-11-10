BRIEF-Granite Oil Corp reports qtrly loss per share $0.09

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Granite Oil Corp
* Granite Oil Corp reports third quarter 2017 results and provides corporate update
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.18
* Qtrly loss per share - diluted $0.09
* Qtrly oil and natural gas revenues $12.7 million versus. $11.6 million
* FY capital expenditures (net of expected dispositions) is anticipated to be $16.3 million, a 25% reduction from 2016
* Expects annual 2018 cash flow of about $27 million
* Granite Oil -2017 production is expected to be below targeted volumes, totaling about 2750 boe/d, with Q4 oil production averaging about 2350 bbls/d