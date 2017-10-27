FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Granite reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.14
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 27, 2017 / 11:49 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Granite reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Granite Construction Inc

* Granite reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.14

* Q3 revenue $957.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $905.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Granite construction inc quarter end ‍backlog of $4.23 billion, up 12.5 percent year-over-year​

* Granite Construction Inc sees ‍mid- to high-teens consolidated revenue growth in 2017 ​

* Granite Construction Inc - sees ‍2017 consolidated EBITDA margin of 6.0% to 6.5%​

* FY2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.