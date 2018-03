Feb 28 (Reuters) - Granules India Ltd:

* SAYS U.S. FDA ISSUED EIR FOR GRANULES PHARMA FACILITY IN CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA

* SAYS FACILITY INSPECTED BY U.S. FDA IN DEC; THERE WAS ONE OBSERVATION

* SAYS RESPONDED TO OBSERVATION WITHIN STIPULATED TIMEFRAME