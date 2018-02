BRIEF-Graphic Packaging Holding Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.56

Graphic Packaging Holding Co:

* MPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* Q4 SALES ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $1.11 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* ‍Q4 2017 NET INCOME NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $14.9 MILLION OF BUSINESS COMBINATIONS AND OTHER SPECIAL CHARGES​

* Q4 2017 NET INCOME WAS POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY A $136.0 MILLION BENEFIT RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19, REVENUE VIEW $1.11 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S