Feb 9 (Reuters) - GRAUBUENDNER KANTONALBANK:

* FY NET PROFIT: CHF 180.3 MILLION / + 7.0%

* ‍FY DIVIDEND: CHF 40 / CHF +2​

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY 6.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 254.3 MILLION

* SEES INCOME 170 MILLION CHF TO 175 MILLION CHF IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)