BRIEF-Gray reports Q3 earnings per share $0.21

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc

* Gray reports record operating results

* Q3 revenue $219 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gray Television Inc- ‍Q4 2017 combined local and national advertising revenue will increase in low single digit percentage range, compared to Q4 2016​

* Gray Television Inc sees ‍Q4 2017 total revenue to decrease in a mid-double digit percentage range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)