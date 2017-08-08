BRIEF-Gray Television Q2 earnings per share $0.97

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc

* estimates for q3 include about $59.5 million of revenue to be contributed by 2017 acquired stations & 2016 acquired stations

* Gray reports record operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.97

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $229.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $221.1 million

* on combined historical basis, believe Q3 of 2017 total revenue will change by approximately -6% to -7%