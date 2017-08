Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners Lp

* Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process

* Great Canadian, co will acquire all gaming assets in GTA bundle through transition and asset purchase agreement with OLG

* ‍Great Canadian and Brookfield will have exclusive rights to operate assets for a minimum period of 22 years​