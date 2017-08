June 6 (Reuters) - Great China Holdings Ltd

* Gu Ming has resigned as chief executive but remains as an executive director

* Jiang Tian has been appointed as an executive director, chairman of board

* Gong Biao has been appointed as a vice-president of company

* Lai Han has been appointed as chief executive