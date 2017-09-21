FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Great Eastern clarifies on media articles regarding stake in Malaysian operations​
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 12:22 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Great Eastern clarifies on media articles regarding stake in Malaysian operations​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Holdings Ltd:

* Refers to media articles in relation to GEH’s stakes in its Malaysian operations​

* Assessing possible options relating to minority stake in Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia)

* Assessment is preliminary at this stage and there is no certainty that any agreement will be entered into

* Assessing options to comply with Malaysian foreign ownership requirements regarding insurance companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

