Feb 13 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT S$‍423.6​ MILLION VERSUS S$195.2 MILLION

* QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS S$4.31 BILLION VERSUS S$2.68 BILLION

* RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF ‍50​ CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* RECOMMENDS SPECIAL ONE-TIER TAX EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 10 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE