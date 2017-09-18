BRIEF-Great Elm Capital Group enters into agreement to establish operating and governance independence

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Great Elm Capital Group Inc
* Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. enters into agreement to establish operating and governance independence
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - names Peter Reed CEO of Great Elm Capital Group
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - As part of agreements, Mast and their respective affiliates entered into a standstill and voting agreement
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - Now fully separate from mast, Great Elm executed a cost reduction program for its investment management team
* Great Elm Capital Group- As part of the agreement will no longer provide services to mast
* Great Elm Capital Group - great Elm, Mast, Northern Right entered into agreements that facilitate co’s transition to an independent operating entity
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - Principal of note issued by a Great Elm subsidiary to mast was reduced by $7.3 million
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - great Elm, Mast, Northern Right terminated their cost sharing agreement
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - Jeffrey Serota was elected chairman of Great Elm’s board of directors
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - As part of transaction, Mast has right to purchase from Great Elm an additional 420,000 shares of Great Elm common stock