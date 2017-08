Aug 2 (Reuters) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp:

* Great lakes reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $176.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Great lakes dredge & dock corp - backlog was $52.8 million at end of q2, which is an increase of $15.1 million compared to backlog at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: