BRIEF-Great Point Partners Opposes Biocryst Pharma Proposed Merger With Idera Pharma

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Great Point Partners LLC:

* GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC OPPOSES THE BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICAL PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

* ‍GREAT POINT PARTNERS, LLC SAYS BENEFICIALLY OWNING ABOUT 7.5 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS​

* GREAT POINT PARTNERS SAYS BELIEVE BIOCRYST PHARMA‘S SHARES ARE “UNDERVALUED”

* GREAT POINT PARTNERS SAYS BELIEVE IT IS “INCUMBENT” UPON BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICAL BOARD TO EXPLORE ALTERNATIVE STRATEGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: