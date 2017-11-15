FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Great Portland Estates H1 ‍EPRA NAV per share of 813 pence​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
World
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2017 / 7:12 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Great Portland Estates H1 ‍EPRA NAV per share of 813 pence​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc

* Interim dividend up 8.1 percent to 4 penceper share

* H1 ‍portfolio valuation up 1.0% 2 (developments: up 1.6% )​

* H1 ‍rental value growth of 0.7% 2 (0.5% offices, 1.7% retail); yield contraction of 4 bps​

* H1 ‍total property return of 2.4%, with capital return of 1.0% v IPD Central London (quarterly index) of 2.9%​

* H1 ‍EPRA NAV per share of 813 pence​

* ‍Upgraded rental value growth guidance for financial year: range now +1.5% to minus 2.5%​

* ‍Total accounting return of 2.6% over six months; interim dividend per share of 4.0 pence, up 8.1%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.