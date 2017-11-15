BRIEF-Great Portland Estates H1 ‍EPRA NAV per share of 813 pence​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc
* Interim dividend up 8.1 percent to 4 penceper share
* H1 portfolio valuation up 1.0% 2 (developments: up 1.6% )
* H1 rental value growth of 0.7% 2 (0.5% offices, 1.7% retail); yield contraction of 4 bps
* H1 total property return of 2.4%, with capital return of 1.0% v IPD Central London (quarterly index) of 2.9%
* H1 EPRA NAV per share of 813 pence
* Upgraded rental value growth guidance for financial year: range now +1.5% to minus 2.5%
* Total accounting return of 2.6% over six months; interim dividend per share of 4.0 pence, up 8.1%