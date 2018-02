BRIEF-Great Portland Estates Releases Early Results Of ‍Debenture Tender Offer​

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc:

* ‍DEBENTURE TENDER OFFER EARLY RESULTS​

* ‍ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS OF, AND PRICING FOR, ITS OUTSTANDING £150,000,000 5.625 PER CENT. FIRST MORTGAGE DEBENTURE STOCK DUE 2029​

* ‍OFFEROR HAD RECEIVED VALID TENDERS OF £120,952,139 IN AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF BONDS​

* ‍ALL SUCH BONDS WILL BE ACCEPTED BY OFFEROR FOR PURCHASE PURSUANT TO OFFER​

* ‍CASH PURCHASE PRICE OFFEROR WILL PAY FOR BONDS WILL BE 131.884 PERCENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT OF RELEVANT BONDS​