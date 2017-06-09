FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Great Southern Bancorp announces early termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements
June 9, 2017 / 7:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Great Southern Bancorp announces early termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Great Southern Bancorp Inc:

* Great Southern Bancorp Inc announces early termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements

* Agreement requires FDIC to pay $15.0 million to bank to settle all outstanding items related to terminated loss sharing agreements​

* In Q2 of 2017, company expects to realize a one-time after-tax gain of approximately $0.35 per diluted common share

* Agreement terminates last outstanding loss sharing agreements related to bank's 4 FDIC-assisted acquisitions from 2009 - 2012​

* Termination of loss sharing agreements for inter savings bank deal will have no impact on yields for loans previously covered under deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

