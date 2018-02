Feb 23 (Reuters) - Great Wall Motor Co Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ‍ENTERING INTO LETTER OF INTENT WITH BMW​

* ‍INVESTMENT SCALE, BUSINESS MODEL AND OTHER TERMS OF JOINT VENTURE HAVE NOT BEEN DETERMINED​

* CO & BMW PRELIMINARILY REACHED AN INTENT OF COOPERATION IN FIELD OF NEW ENERGY VEHICLES​

* ‍SIGNING OF LOI IS NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF COMPANY IN 2018​