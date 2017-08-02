FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.591
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.591

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc

* Great-West Lifeco reports second quarter 2017 adjusted net earnings of $712 million, up 6% from the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.719 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.591

* Great-West lifeco inc - ‍irish life health remains on track to deliver target expense reductions​

* Great-West lifeco inc - qtrly ‍total net premiums $7,772 million versus $9,365​ million at q1-end

* Great-West lifeco inc qtrly ‍earnings per diluted share $0.590​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.