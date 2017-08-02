BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.591

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc
* Great-West Lifeco reports second quarter 2017 adjusted net earnings of $712 million, up 6% from the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.719 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.591
* Great-West lifeco inc - irish life health remains on track to deliver target expense reductions
* Great-West lifeco inc - qtrly total net premiums $7,772 million versus $9,365 million at q1-end
* Great-West lifeco inc qtrly earnings per diluted share $0.590