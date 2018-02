Feb 5 (Reuters) - Greaves Cotton Ltd:

* SAYS CO APPOINTS NEETU KASHIRAMKA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* DECLARED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 556.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 441 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 4.47 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.50 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO