BRIEF-Green Brick Partners posts Q3 earnings of $0.19 per share

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Green Brick Partners Inc

* Reports strong third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Builder operations revenue for three months ended September 30, 2017 was $108.4 million, an increase of 23.5%​

* Dollar value of backlog units as of September 30, 2017 was $164.6 million, an increase of 18.7% compared to September 30, 2016​

* Q3 basic adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 revenue of $113.7 million, up 24.0%​