Feb 7 (Reuters) - Green Plains Inc:

* GREEN PLAINS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

* Q4 REVENUE $921 MILLION VERSUS $932.1 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $63.9 MILLION WAS RECORDED IN Q4 OF 2017​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.21, REVENUE VIEW $944.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍EXPECT TO OFFER INTEREST IN BEAUMONT TO PARTNERSHIP IN NEXT 120 DAYS​

* ‍DOMESTIC ETHANOL DEMAND SHOULD BE "POSITIVELY" IMPACTED BY EXPANDING BLENDS​