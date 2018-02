Feb 20 (Reuters) - Green Reit Plc:

* ‍PROFIT FOR PERIOD OF EUR 53.1 MILLION UP 21.4% ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR EPS OF 7.7 CENT (DECEMBER 2016: 6.4 CENT)​

* ‍24.5% UPLIFT IN EPRA EARNINGS FOR PERIOD TO EUR 22.1 MILLION ; EPRA EPS OF 3.2 CENT, UP 23.4%​

* ‍TOTAL RETURN OF 13.6% FOR YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 (2016: 13.5%)​

* ‍19.2% INCREASE IN RENTAL INCOME TO EUR 33.7 MILLION (DECEMBER 2016: EUR 28.3M)​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)