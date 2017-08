Aug 8 (Reuters) - GREENBAY PROPERTIES LTD:

* INCREASED SIZE OF ITS CAPITAL RAISE TO ABOUT ZAR4.5 BILLION

* CAPITAL WAS RAISED THROUGH PLACING OF 2.2 BILLION SHARES AT PRICE OF ZAR1.97 PER SHARE ON JSE AND PLACING OF 86.7 MILLION NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR0.126