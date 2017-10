Aug 8 (Reuters) - Greenbay Properties Ltd:

* EXPECTED THAT COMPANY‘S DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS WILL EXCEED EXPECTED DIVIDEND AND, IN LINE WITH DIVIDEND POLICY, COMPANY WILL RETAIN EXCESS EARNINGS

* EXPECTS 25% GROWTH IN DIVIDENDS FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR EQUITY RAISE OF APPROXIMATELY R2 BILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)