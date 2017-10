Sept 28 (Reuters) - Greencoat Uk Wind Plc

* ‍GREENCOAT UK WIND ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF INITIAL PLACING UNDER A NEW SHARE ISSUANCE PROGRAMME​

* ‍PROCEEDS OF SHARE ISSUANCE PROGRAMME OF UP TO 500 MILLION NEW SHARES WILL BE USED TO PAY DOWN COMPANY'S FACILITY AGREEMENT​