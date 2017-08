July 27 (Reuters) - GREENCORE GROUP PLC

* Q3 REVENUE 636.5 MILLION STG

* GROUP RECORDED REVENUE OF £636.5M IN 13 WEEKS TO 30 JUNE 2017, AN INCREASE OF 76.6% ON PRIOR YEAR

* YEAR TO DATE, GROUP RECORDED REVENUE OF £1,646.8M, 56.5% AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 8.8% AHEAD ON A PRO FORMA BASIS.

* ANTICIPATES THAT FY17 PERFORMANCE WILL BE IN RANGE OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS Source text: bit.ly/2ePoop9 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)