BRIEF-Greene King Says ‍Pub Company LFL Sales For First 37 Weeks Down 1.4 Pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc:

* SAYS ‍PUB COMPANY LFL SALES FOR FIRST 37 WEEKS OF YEAR WERE -1.4%​

* SAYS ‍PUB PARTNERS LFL NET PROFIT FOR FIRST 36 WEEKS OF YEAR WAS UP 0.2%​

* SAYS ‍BREWING & BRANDS OWN-BREWED VOLUME WAS -0.9% FOR FIRST 37 WEEKS​

* SAYS ‍REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER TARGETED COST SAVINGS OF £40-45M THIS YEAR​

* ‍TRADED WELL OVER CHRISTMAS PERIOD WITH PUB COMPANY LFL SALES GROWTH OF 1.6% FOR TWO WEEKS COVERING CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR‘S EVE​

* ‍EXCLUDING SNOW IMPACT, LFL SALES FOR 37 WEEKS PERIOD WOULD HAVE BEEN UP 3.4%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)