FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Greene King's full-year adj pretax profit rises 6.6 pct
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Greene King's full-year adj pretax profit rises 6.6 pct

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc

* Fy pretax profit fell 2.6 percent to 184.9 million stg

* Fy adj pretax profit rises 6.6 percent to 273.5 million stg

* Final dividend 24.4 penceper share

* Total dividend 33.2 penceper share

* Continued market outperformance

* Pub company like-for-like (lfl) 2 sales up 1.5%, ahead of market 3 , driven by a good christmas, a stronger q4 and a strong performance from greene king locals

* Record performance from pub partners; lfl net profit 2 up 5.0%

* Performance has been achieved against a demanding backdrop of increased costs, weaker consumer confidence and increasing competition

* I expect these challenges to intensify over next few years, greene king has a very strong track record of delivery in tough market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.