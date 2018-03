March 2(Reuters) - Greens Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 187,500 new shares through private placement to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., with subscription date on April 16 and payment date on April 17

* Proceeds to be used for equipment investment fund

* Says its third biggest shareholder, who directly holds a 14.3 percent voting power in the company will cut direct voting power to 8.7 percent, effective March 23

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/J43GwQ

