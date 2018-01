Jan 29 (Reuters) - Greenyard Nv:

* ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT HEIN DEPREZ BECOMES CEO OF GREENYARD

* CARL PEETERS WILL BECOME THE COO

* AFTER 5 YEARS, MARLEEN VAESEN WILL LEAVE GREENYARD IN MUTUAL CONSENT ON JANUARY 31, 2018

* HEIN DEPREZ WILL STEP DOWN AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS BUT REMAINS MEMBER OF BOARD

* KOEN HOFFMAN, MEMBER OF THE BOARD SINCE OCTOBER 4, 2017, WILL TAKE ON THE ROLE OF CHAIRMAN

* SEARCH FOR A NEW CFO HAS STARTED‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)