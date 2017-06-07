BRIEF-Greif Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items

June 7 (Reuters) - Greif Inc

* Greif reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $887.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $891.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Greif Inc - ‍narrowed range for fiscal year 2017 class a earnings per share before special items guidance to $2.84 - $3.02​

* Greif Inc - ‍narrowed fiscal year 2017 free cash flow guidance to $180.0 million to $200.0 million as a result of capital expansion projects recently approved​

* Greif Inc - ‍seasonality factors also impacted inventories as co prepared for agriculture season that commences during second half of fiscal year​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: