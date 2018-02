Feb 1 (Reuters) - Grenke AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: WOLFGANG GRENKE TO RETIRE FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GRENKE AG AS PLANNED

* SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTED ANTJE LEMINSKY AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* LEMINSKY WILL ASSUME HER NEW POSITION EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018