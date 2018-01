Jan 3 (Reuters) - Grenke Ag:

* DGAP-NEWS: GRENKE AG: GRENKE REPORTS STRONG NEW BUSINESS IN 2017 AND EXCEEDS ITS OWN EXPECTATIONS

* NEW BUSINESS AT GRENKE GROUP IN FY REACHES A NEW RECORD OF EUR 2,449.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)