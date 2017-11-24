BRIEF-Gresham House Strategic Plc H1 profit before tax of 600,000 stg

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gresham House Strategic Plc

* Gresham House Strategic Plc - ‍maiden dividend of 15 pence per share​

* Gresham House Strategic Plc -hy ‍profit before tax of 600,000 pounds ($797,640.00) (Sept. 30 2016: 3.2 million pounds)​

* Gresham House Strategic Plc - ‍realisations from profitable investments of 3 million pounds provide potential to grow dividend​

* Gresham House Strategic Plc - domestic politics and data in uk contrast gradual return to ‘normality’ on global stage​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7522 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Maiya Keidan)