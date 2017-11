Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gridsum Holding Inc:

* GRIDSUM REPORTS UNAUDITED THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP ABOUT 58 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE RMB 628 MILLION TO RMB 640 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 53.4 PERCENT TO RMB 151.4 MILLION

* - QTRLY ‍NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO GRIDSUM‘S ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB 1.15​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: