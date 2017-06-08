BRIEF-Grieg Seafood says suspicion of infectious salmon anemia in Hammerfest

June 8 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa:

* Routine samples taken at Grieg Seafood Finnmark's fish at Tinnlandet in Hammerfest indicate suspicion of ISA.

* The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has been informed and immediate action taken to mitigate risk of dissemination of disease.

* There are 1.006.000 fish with an average weight of 4.2 kilos at Tinnlandet.

* This fish is performing biologically well and ready for harvest.

* If further samples confirm the suspicion of ISA, action will be taken to find the best possible solution to empty the site as quickly as possible.

* The fish is planned to be sold in the market as normal.