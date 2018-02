Jan 31 (Reuters) - Griffon Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 24 PERCENT TO $437.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍ CURRENT QUARTER RESULTS INCLUDED TAX BENEFITS, NET, FOR CERTAIN TAX ITEMS WHICH AFFECT COMPARABILITY OF $23.0 MILLION, OR $0.53 PER SHARE​

* ‍CONTRACT BACKLOG WAS $332 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $351 MILLION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* "‍PLANNING FOR CLOSING NEXT WEEK OF OUR CLOPAY PLASTICS SALE"​