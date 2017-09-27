BRIEF-Griffon Corpo announces pricing of $275 mln add-on offering of senior notes

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Griffon Corp

* Griffon Corporation announces pricing of $275 million add-on offering of senior notes

* Griffon Corp - ‍pricing of $275 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.25 pct senior notes due 2022​

* Griffon Corp - ‍senior notes due 2022 priced equal to 101 pct of face value, plus accrued interest from September 1, 2017​

* Griffon Corp - ‍size of offering was increased to $275 million from previously announced $200 million​