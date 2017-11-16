FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Griffon Corporation Q4 loss per share $0.29
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 1:19 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Griffon Corporation Q4 loss per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Griffon Corp-

* Griffon corporation announces fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.29

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 excluding items

* Griffon Corp - ‍Q4 revenue from continuing operations of $431 million increased 15% compared to prior year quarter revenue of $374 million​

* Griffon Corp - Telephonics ‍contract backlog totaled $351 million at September 30, 2017, compared to $420 million at September 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
