Jan 26 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA:

* BUYS 51 PERCENT SHARE CAPITAL IN MEDKEEPER

* SAYS PURCHASE RESULT OF $98 MLN CAPITAL INCREASE IN MEDKEEPER

* NEGOTIATED CALL OPTION TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 49 PERCENT INTEREST EXERCISABLE DURING 3 YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)