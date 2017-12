Dec 5 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA:

* GETS LONG-TERM LOAN WITH THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB) FOR 85 MILLION EUROS

* FINANCIAL CONDITIONS INCLUDE A FIXED INTEREST RATE FOR A TENOR OF 10 YEARS AND A TWO-YEAR GRACE PERIOD

* TO USE LOAN TO SUPPORT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)